IFAB approves new rules to curb time-wasting, will be in effect at 2026 World Cup

Feb 28 : The International Football Association Board (IFAB) approved on Saturday a package of measures aimed at speeding up the pace of matches and cracking down on time‑wasting, with the changes set to come into force at the 2026 World Cup and across all other competitions.

The changes were agreed at IFAB's 140th Annual General Meeting in Hensol, Wales.

The extension of the countdown principle to throw-ins and goal kicks is one of the most significant new rules.

If the referee considers that a throw-in or goal kick is taking too long or is being deliberately delayed, referees can initiate a five‑second visual countdown. Failure to restart play before the countdown expires will see possession handed to the opposition: throw‑ins awarded the other way, and delayed goal kicks punished with a corner.

The move extended last year's rule designed to discourage goalkeepers from holding on to the ball excessively.

Players being substituted will have 10 seconds to leave the pitch once the board is shown or the referee signals the change.

If they fail to do so, the replacement player will be forced to wait until the next stoppage after one minute of play has elapsed, although the substituted player must still leave immediately.

Players receiving on‑field injury assessment or whose injury causes play to stop will have to leave the pitch once play resumes and remain off for one minute. The policy is designed to discourage tactical injury delays.

The AGM signed off on three changes to the VAR (video assistant referee) protocol. When clear evidence exists, VARs will now be allowed to intervene in three additional situations: red cards resulting from an incorrect second yellow; cases of mistaken identity; and corner kicks that have been clearly awarded in error.

The next edition of the Laws of the Game, effective on July 1, will include that non-dangerous items may be worn if safely covered, and referees will be permitted to wear chest- or head-mounted cameras.

There was also clarification around dropped balls, with possession given to the team that would have retained the ball had play not stopped, and accidental double touches during penalty kicks.

The IFAB also agreed on consultation around players leaving the field as an act of protest against a referee's decision or team officials instigating such action, and players covering their mouths when confronting opponents during matches.