Swiatek the favourite as Melbourne Park set for new Australian Open champion

MELBOURNE: Iga Swiatek is the strong favourite to land her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, but the picture is considerably less clear if the world number one fails to live up to her top seeding.

With Ash Barty and Serena Williams having hung up their rackets and Naomi Osaka pregnant with her first child, Melbourne Park will almost certainly usher in a new era by crowning a first-time champion on Jan 29.

The only two former winners in the 128-strong field face each other in the opening round and it is highly unlikely either will still be around when the Daphne Akhurst Trophy is presented.

Victoria Azarenka won her two titles a decade ago, and little has gone right for Sofia Kenin since she triumphed in 2020, although she did reach the semi-finals in Hobart this week.

The race to fill the void left by the absence of the likes of last year's home-grown champion Barty and seven-times winner Williams should be spearheaded by Swiatek, who looked unbeatable at times last season.

The 21-year-old Pole won her second French Open, proved she could also win on hard courts with a first US Open triumph, and racked up a 21st century record 37-match winning streak.

She was reduced to tears after being beaten by American Jessica Pegula on fast Sydney courts at the United Cup only last week but quickly moved to quash the idea that the emotional outburst was a sign of something deeper.

"It's not the first time I cried after a lost match. Nothing special," said the self-confessed perfectionist.

"I just knew that I felt kind of helpless today, because physically and mentally I wasn't able to kind of show up even, and problem-solve."