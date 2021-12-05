Ikhsan Fandi double fires Singapore to 3-0 win over Myanmar in Suzuki Cup opener

SINGAPORE: There were pyrotechnics prior to Singapore’s AFF Suzuki Cup opener with Myanmar and striker Ikhsan Fandi ensuring the fireworks continued on the pitch on Sunday (Dec 5) as his clinical brace gave the Lions a 3-0 win at the National Stadium.

In front of a enthusiastic crowd of 7,588, first half goals from Ikhsan and defender Safuwan Baharudin fired the Lions to top spot in Group A, ahead of second placed Thailand. The Thais beat minnows Timor Leste 2-0 in the first game of the tournament.

After a tournament opening ceremony that boasted a drone show, an appearance from FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and lots of fireworks, it was Myanmar who began the brighter of the two sides, causing some problems down the right flank.

For the Lions, it was the tireless Song Ui-young that looked to be the main threat, as the newly naturalised Singaporean played Faris Ramli through on goal in the 14th minute, only for a combination of the turf and Myanmar goalkeeper Myo Min Latt to deny the nippy forward.