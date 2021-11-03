Logo
Ikone winner gives Lille to victory in Seville
Lille's Jonathan Ikone celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. (Photo: REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo)
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - Sevilla v Lille - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - November 2, 2021 Lille coach Jocelyn Gourvennec celebrates after the match REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - Sevilla v Lille - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - November 2, 2021 Sevilla's Joan Jordan shoots from a free kick REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - Sevilla v Lille - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - November 2, 2021 Lille's Jonathan David scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - Sevilla v Lille - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - November 2, 2021 Lille's Jonathan David celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
03 Nov 2021 06:34AM (Updated: 03 Nov 2021 07:57AM)
SEVILLE, Spain: Jonathan Ikone scored a second-half winner as Lille fought back to claim a 2-1 victory over hosts Sevilla in their Champions League Group G clash at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Tuesday.

Lucas Ocampos put Sevilla ahead inside 15 minutes, but Jonathan David equalised from the penalty spot just before halftime and Ikone scored a second to hand the French champions a potentially crucial win, their first in the competition in 13 matches stretching back to 2014.

RB Salzburg lead the group with seven points from their four games, with Lille are ahead of Wolfsburg in second place on goal-difference. Both teams have five points, while Sevilla are on three.

Lille will host Salzburg in the penultimate round of the group stage on Nov. 23, while Sevilla welcome Wolfsburg with the top two places in the group still wide open.

Source: Reuters

