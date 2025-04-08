Ill Holger Rune retires in Monte Carlo match

An ill Holger Rune retired in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters in Monaco on Tuesday.

Playing Nuno Borges of Portugal, Rune lost the first set 6-2 and trailed 0-3 in the second when he ended the match.

The 10th-seeded Rune, of Denmark, reportedly had been sick before the start of the tournament and consulted with medical staff between the sets.

This was a home tournament for Rune, 21, who lives and trains in Monaco.

Rune was a finalist in Monaco in 2023, losing to Russian Andrey Rublev in three sets.

"I clearly saw that he wasn't feeling great," Borges said. "I stayed really focused on my game and tried to not give him too much. I thought I did a good job with that."

-Field Level Media