Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Zverev cruises into French Open round two
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Zverev cruises into French Open round two

Zverev cruises into French Open round two
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 27, 2025 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his first round match against Learner Tien of the U.S. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
27 May 2025 09:08PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS :Last year's runner-up Alexander Zverev cantered into the second round of the French Open with a dominant 6-3 6-3 6-4 victory over American Learner Tien on Tuesday.

The German third seed, still chasing an elusive maiden Grand Slam title, broke once in each set to advance comfortably and set up a meeting with Jesper De Jong of the Netherlands or Italian Francesco Passaro.

"It was a good start to the tournament," said Zverev.

I'm happy with the three-set win, usually it's more four or five sets in first matches. Hopefully it will continue like this and it will be a fun two weeks here."

The fact that Tien, the world 67, had already beaten him, helped Zverev keep his feet on the ground throughout on court Suzanne Lenglen.

"He beat a lot of great opponents - (Daniil) Medvedev at the Australian Open and me in Acapulco," Zverev recalled.

"He is going climb up the rankings. Today it helped that I played him once before, maybe it helped that I lost also to him. I am happy with the performance all around."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement