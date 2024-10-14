I'm ready to go, says excited Wallabies recruit Suaalii

SYDNEY : Rugby league convert Joseph Suaalii is ready to play in whatever position Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt wants him to as soon as he gets the call, the 21-year-old said on Monday.

The former Australia under-18 international spent four seasons playing as a centre in rugby league before making his high-profile, big-money switch back to the 15-man game.

Speaking after his first training run with his future New South Wales Waratahs teammates and players from the ACT Brumbies in a Wallabies camp in Canberra, Suaalii said he was undaunted by the move.

"I've always just been excited," he told reporters in the Australian capital.

"I knew I was always going to come here. I made a decision maybe a year and a half ago. Yes, it's come quick. But I'm just very excited to get playing.

"I love playing footy, and I love playing union."

Suaalii, who met Schmidt on Sunday, said he felt fully prepared to make his competitive return to union either for Australia "A" or the full Wallabies side when they tour Europe in November.

"I'm ready," he said. "If they throw me in I'm ready to go. I've always backed myself playing footy. I always backed myself going against anyone. So yeah, I'm very confident in my ability to play."

Backline recruits from rugby league such as Israel Folau have often been put on the wing initially to allow them to get used to the different demands on players by rugby union.

Although he conceded that he has plenty to learn, Suaalii said he felt he had a good grounding in the game from his time as a schoolboy prodigy at Parramatta's King's School and with the Australia age-grade teams.

"I've always been open to playing centre, wing, fullback," he added.

"If the coach put me anywhere, I'm just a footy player at the end of the day. Like, any position I'm ready to play. I don't really have a preferred position.

"Wherever Joe puts me. I'll just put my head down, learn as much as I can and just play footy."

Suaalii's decision to go back to union after spending four years at glamour club Sydney Roosters attracted plenty of criticism, especially given the union game in Australia has been going through a torrid time in recent years.

"It's my life and my dreams and all I want to do with my life," he said.

"Everyone's going to have an opinion on it, which is respected, but at the end of day, what I want to do is come play for the Waratahs and the Wallabies. That's the goal and the aim.

"There's a strong base here at the Wallabies and I'm just very keen to be a part of the team. I'm very confident in the team too."