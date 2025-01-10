'I'm staying home!' - Brazilian Marta extends stay at NWSL's Pride

NEW YORK : Brazilian striker Marta is adding another two years to her club career with NWSL team Orlando Pride despite widespread speculation she would be hanging up her boots for good.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest women's soccer players of all time, Marta, who turns 39 next month, previously said she had played her last World Cup and Olympics, and in November hoisted Orlando's first NWSL championship trophy.

"It's been the honor of a lifetime to represent this community, to be your captain and to bring the first ever league championship to the city of Orlando," Marta said in a video posted to social media on Thursday.

"I'm staying home!", she added with a spray of Orlando Pride purple fireworks launching behind her.

Marta holds the record for most World Cup finals goals with 17 and had a productive 2024 season with Pride, scoring 11 times. She helped Brazil win a third Olympic silver medal in Paris last year.

Re-signing the six-time FIFA Women's Player of the Year was a key business priority, the Pride's Sporting Director Haley Carter said.

"The impact she has made on our team, our locker room and our community is evident, of course through her incredible skill as a player, but even more so through her selfless and exemplary leadership style," Carter said in a statement.