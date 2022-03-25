Imam holds firm as Pakistan reach 136-2 at lunch chasing 351

Pakistan lost two wickets to reach 136 at lunch on the fifth day of the deciding third and final test against Australia, chasing 351 for victory at Lahore on Friday.

Opening batter Imam-ul-Haq stayed unbeaten on 66 to keep the hosts alive in the chase with captain and batting mainstay Babar Azam 17 not out at the break after an extended first session due to Friday prayer.

Australia got the wicket of Abdullah Shafique early with all-rounder Cameron Green dismissing the opener on his overnight score of 27.

The experienced Azhar Ali, playing his 94th test but the first at his home ground of Gaddafi Stadium, fell for 17 to off-spinner Nathan Lyon after a decision that stoked controversy.

Australia asked for a review of the not out decision, and the third umpire ruled in favour of the touring side after replays showed a faint edge when the ball passed the bat, although Azhar was convinced he had not hit it.

The first two tests in the series - the first between the sides in Pakistan since 1998 - were drawn.

