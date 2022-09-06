Logo
Immelman announces final six picks for Presidents Cup
Immelman announces final six picks for Presidents Cup

FILE PHOTO: Golf - European Tour - Scottish Open - Gullane GC, Gullane, Scotland, Britain - July 13, 2018 South Africa's Trevor Immelman in action during the second round Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

06 Sep 2022 11:47PM (Updated: 06 Sep 2022 11:47PM)
International Team Captain Trevor Immelman selected his final six players on Tuesday to complete the 12-player team for the Presidents Cup in September.

The tournament is a series of matches between players representing the U.S and an International team that consists of players from around the world, excluding Europe.

South Africa's Immelman's selections were compatriot Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Australia’s Cam Davis, South Korea’s Si Woo Kim and K.H. Lee, Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz and Canada’s Taylor Pendrith.

Delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic, Quail Hollow, in Charlotte, North Carolina, will host the biennial tournament from Sept. 20-25.

The last Presidents Cup was played in 2019 in Melbourne, with the U.S. claiming a comeback win over the Internationals.

The United States has won the last eight editions of the Presidents Cup, with the International's lone victory coming in 1998.

Source: Reuters

