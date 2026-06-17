Immigrants, international fans step up with Senegal supporters stuck at home

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., June 16 : Immigrants and international supporters stood in for Senegal's homebound fans on Tuesday, as the African powerhouse lost 3-1 to France in their World Cup opener with many of their supporters unable to make the trip to the United States.

Head coach Pape Thiaw told reporters he expected Senegal's fans living in the U.S. to make themselves heard at New York New Jersey Stadium, after media reports said supporters were denied visas to attend the tournament in the states.

"I'm in the bloodiest of the nosebleeds but I hope they can hear me down there on the pitch," said Brooklyn resident Jessica Ambres, who wore a Senegal shirt and carried the country's flag, saying she felt a connection to the African diaspora as a Black American.

"Being one of the host countries of this competition, it's kind of disheartening to see how we've been treating citizens of the world."

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino moved to tamp down concerns last year after U.S. President Donald Trump launched an aggressive immigration enforcement campaign in his second term, as the United States prepared to co-host the largest-ever World Cup with Mexico and Canada.

"The world is welcome in America," Infantino said at the May 2025 FIFA Congress. "Of course, the players, of course, everyone involved, all of us, but definitely also all the fans."

But immigration concerns have been an undeniable storyline at the world's biggest sporting event, where the U.S. denied entry to a Somali referee and Iran's team chief slammed FIFA's "lack of coordination" on visa issues.

The U.S. has fully or partially suspended the issuance of travel visas to 39 countries, including some competing in the World Cup - Iran, Haiti, Ivory Coast and Senegal.

There are significant diasporas of both Haitians and Iranians in the U.S., but those of Senegalese and Ivorian descent are relatively small.

"The way I got my ticket, a friend of mine (in Senegal) got a ticket through the lottery via FIFA - he couldn't make it because he didn't get a visa. That's how bad it is," said Mahmoud Toure, who moved to the U.S. 25 years ago from Senegal.

"You will hear us everywhere."

The match held added significance for Senegal, who were controversially stripped of their Africa Cup of Nations title earlier this year when it was awarded to Morocco.

"Players deserve to have their fanbase be there to support them," said Ranmalee Dias, who grew up in Japan but lives in Manhattan and began supporting Senegal eight years ago.

"Luckily, though, we have a little Senegal in New York."

Senegal next play Norway on Monday at New York New Jersey Stadium.