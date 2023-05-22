Logo
Immobile penalty sends Lazio into third with win over Udinese
Immobile penalty sends Lazio into third with win over Udinese

Soccer Football - Serie A - Udinese v Lazio - Dacia Arena, Udine, Italy - May 21, 2023 Lazio players celebrate in front of their fans after the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Udinese v Lazio - Dacia Arena, Udine, Italy - May 21, 2023 Lazio's Ciro Immobile scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Udinese v Lazio - Dacia Arena, Udine, Italy - May 21, 2023 Lazio players pose in front of their fans as they celebrate after the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Udinese v Lazio - Dacia Arena, Udine, Italy - May 21, 2023 Lazio's Toma Basic in action with Udinese's Florian Thauvin REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Udinese v Lazio - Dacia Arena, Udine, Italy - May 21, 2023 Lazio's Ciro Immobile celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
22 May 2023 05:00AM
UDINE, Italy : Lazio moved up to third in Serie A as a second-half penalty by Ciro Immobile secured a 1-0 victory at mid-table Udinese on Sunday and boosted their Champions League qualifying hopes.

Lazio have 68 points and lead fourth-placed Inter Milan by two points and AC Milan in fifth by four with two games left. Juventus are second on 69 before they visit Empoli on Monday.

Immobile and Luis Alberto had the best chances to break the deadlock for Lazio in the first 45 minutes. Immobile came close with a header, while Alberto's strike brushed the woodwork.

Immobile had another chance to put Lazio ahead just after the break in a one-on-one with Marco Silvestri but the keeper produced a remarkable one-handed save to keep him at bay.

Lazio got a break in the 61st minute when Immobile was fouled by Adam Masina in the box and he converted the penalty.

Udinese, who are 12th with 46 points, thought they had equalised late on through Ilija Nestorovski's header but it was ruled out for offside.

Lazio host relegated Cremonese next Sunday before finishing the season at Empoli on June 4.

Source: Reuters

