Imola confirmed on F1 calendar until 2025
General view during the race. (Photo: REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini)

08 Mar 2022 03:10AM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 03:38AM)
Italy's Imola circuit will continue to host Formula One until 2025, the sport announced on Monday.

The track returned to the calendar in 2020, for the first time since 2006, as Formula One sought to fill gaps left by other races cancelling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It retained its place in the 2021 and 2022 world championships.

Italy has two races, with Monza hosting the Italian Grand Prix and Imola's round now named after the surrounding Emilia-Romagna region.

"I am delighted that we will be continuing our excellent partnership with Imola for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix until 2025," Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali, who was born and grew up in Imola, said in a statement.

"The circuit is iconic and has been part of the history of our sport and they have done an incredible job of hosting two races during the pandemic.

"It is a proud moment for our Italian fans to host two races and for all our fans around the world to see this fantastic circuit on the calendar for the future."

The race at Imola was previously known as the San Marino Grand Prix and the circuit was where Brazil's triple world champion Ayrton Senna suffered a fatal accident in 1994.

Source: Reuters

