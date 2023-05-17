Logo
Imola paddock closed as river levels rise due to heavy rain
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy - April 24, 2022 Red Bull's Max Verstappen crosses the line to win the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool/File Photo

17 May 2023 12:51AM (Updated: 17 May 2023 01:17AM)
Formula One personnel were asked to leave the Imola circuit on Tuesday amid fears of flooding as water levels rose in the nearby Santerno river following heavy rain ahead of the weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Local authorities took the precautionary measure while monitoring the situation.

Cars are not due to be on track until Friday, when less rain is forecast, but advance team and technical personnel have to set up the garages and hospitality.

Images and video on social media showed the swollen waters churning past the circuit. There was some standing water in the paddock but it was not flooded.

The Gazzetta dello Sport reported some roads near the circuit had been closed, with car parks flooded.

Italy's civil protection agency on Monday issued a red alert weather warning for the northern region.

Organisers of the Giro d'Italia cycle race earlier removed the highest climb in the Alps and shortened Friday's 13th stage due to snow and the risk of avalanches.

Torrential rain caused extensive flooding and killed at least two people in Emilia Romagna earlier this month.

Source: Reuters

