Clinical Zverev marches into fourth round in Melbourne
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2022 Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning his third round match against Moldova's Radu Albot REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2022 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his third round match against Moldova's Radu Albot REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2022 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his third round match against Moldova's Radu Albot REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2022 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his third round match against Moldova's Radu Albot REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2022 Moldova's Radu Albot in action during his third round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
21 Jan 2022 05:00PM (Updated: 21 Jan 2022 05:00PM)
MELBOURNE : Alexander Zverev did not have it all his way but eased into the fourth round of the Australian Open without dropping a set after a 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory over Romanian qualifier Radu Albot on John Cain Arena on Friday.

The world number three, still seeking the Grand Slam title that many have predicted for him, struggled with his serve at times but was always in full control as he set up a clash with Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

Albot, who plays much of his tennis on the second-tier challenger circuit, made a contest of the match but was unable to match the quality of the German's play in the decisive moments and failed to convert any of his five break points.

Zverev, who reached the quarter-finals last year at Melbourne Park and lost to Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals in 2020, remained on course for a potential meeting with Rafa Nadal in the last eight.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Mark Heinrich)

Source: Reuters

