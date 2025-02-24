France turn in imperious performance as they rout Italy in Six Nations

ROME : Captain Antoine Dupont led France to an overwhelming 73-24 rout of hosts Italy as they ran in 11 tries in an action-packed Six Nations triumph on Sunday, bouncing back in style from their one-point loss to England in their last game a fortnight ago.

Dupont was at his imperious best as he directed matters at the Stadio Olimpico and scored two tries, as did fullback Leo Barre.

The other French tries were shared among Mickael Guillard, Peato Mauvaka, Paul Boudehent, Gregory Alldritt, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Theo Attissogbe and Pierre-Louis Barassi while Thomas Ramos booted over eight conversions and substitute Maxime Lucu one.

Italy had opened the try scoring through Tommaso Menoncello in the 12th minute with his centre partner Juan Ignacio Brex dotting down their other first-half try. Paolo Garbisi contributed a try midway through the second half and kicked over the conversion while Tommaso Allan booted over a penalty and two conversions.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)