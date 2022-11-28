Important for South Korea to be themselves, says head coach Paulo Bento ahead of vital Ghana match

DOHA: South Korea are eyeing all three points in a vital game against Ghana on Monday (Nov 28), and what will be key is for them to be themselves, said head coach Paulo Bento.

"I believe the most important aspect (for the game against Ghana) is for us to just be ourselves. We have the personality which we were able to show in our last match," he said at a pre-match press conference on Sunday (Nov 27).

"During the first game, we had a chance of at least reaching the third place ... In the second game, we will keep this opportunity ... We will of course enter the field of play focusing on winning," he said.