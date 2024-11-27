Improved Jackson justifying Chelsea and Maresca's trust in young striker

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca may have wanted to sign a new striker in August, but Nicolas Jackson's blistering start to his second season in the Premier League suggests the solution was at Stamford Bridge all along.

Eyebrows were raised when Maresca said Chelsea were going to try to "bring a number nine that can help us and make the difference" in the close season when they already had established names like Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix.

Jackson scored 14 goals in 35 league appearances last season, but the 23-year-old conceded he had been wasteful in his debut year in England.

"I think I should have scored more with the chances I missed... Hopefully next year it's going to be better," Jackson told Sky Sports in May.

His form this term, however, has highlighted the Senegalese striker's potential to become one of Europe's most lethal goal-scorers as he tries to justify his 35 million euros ($36.76 million) price tag on an extraordinary eight-year deal.

Jackson's contract has since been extended to 2033 as Chelsea look to build his career in west London, much like they did with club great Didier Drogba who netted 164 times and led the team to their first Champions League title.

While Jackson has a long way to go to emulate Drogba, the young striker reached 20 Premier League goals faster than the Ivorian and has now eclipsed Fernando Torres' tally for the club (20 league goals).

Together with playmaker Cole Palmer, Jackson has topped the club's scoring charts with seven league goals this season and his form in difficult away games has helped Chelsea move up to third in the standings.

With five goals on the road, no player has scored more than Jackson this season while he has averaged a goal or an assist in almost every game.

OFF THE BALL

It is not just his goal scoring exploits which have earned rave reviews but also his work off the ball and as the first line of defence.

"For me, he is doing very well," Maresca said after Jackson netted in Chelsea's 2-1 win at Leicester City on Saturday. "Since we started, he is working hard on the ball and off the ball. He is making an effort to understand the way we want to play.

"Sometimes we use him almost as a midfielder, dropping (deeper). Sometimes we use him attacking in behind. We are very happy with the way Nico is playing... the way he is pressing."

Victor Osimhen had long been linked with a move to Chelsea but as the Nigerian striker who helped Napoli win their first Serie A title in 33 years spends this season on loan at Galatasaray, Jackson is making his mark.

Jackson's form has also effectively sidelined Nkunku, the former RB Leipzig striker who won a Player of the Season award in the Bundesliga and was signed for 52 million pounds ($65.33 million) last year.

Both Nkunku and Felix have rarely got a start in the league, often featuring in League Cup and Conference League games only.

"In this moment, we are very happy," Maresca added. "We are sure he (Jackson) is going to get better game after game."

($1 = 0.9521 euros)

($1 = 0.7959 pounds)