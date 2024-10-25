Improving Boniface could make Leverkusen squad for game against Werder, says Alonso

BERLIN : Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface has been recovering well after being involved in a car crash and suffering minor injuries, and could make Saturday's league game at Werder Bremen, coach Xabi Alonso said on Friday.

Nigeria forward Boniface was a passenger in a car involved in a crash a day after he had scored the winner in the German champions' 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, and sustained minor injuries to a hand and foot.

"We will decide after training today," Alonso told a press conference. "He had a few days to put it behind him. I saw him yesterday and said he felt better."

"We will wait. If he feels better then he will travel with us to Bremen. Today is training and the last test."

Boniface has scored five league goals so far this season but he missed their Champions League 1-1 draw at Brest on Wednesday.

Leverkusen are in fourth place on 14 points, three off the top with one win in their last three matches.

They will also be without midfielder Amine Adli for several months after he broke a fibula in the game against Brest and underwent surgery on Thursday.

"A big loss for us. We will miss him," Alonso said. "A very important player for the squad and always a big influence. It was the worst news. Now we have to wait a long time for him."