In-form Fuellkrug back in Germany squad after goal rush

BERLIN, Nov 5 : Germany handed Werder Bremen forward Niclas Fuellkrug a place in the squad on Thursday for this month's Nations League matches to crown his successful Bundesliga return this season.

The 33-year-old, who rejoined his former club on a one-year loan deal from West Ham United, has already scored nine goals in the first eight matches to lead the Bundesliga scorers' list, and has earned his first Germany call-up in more than a year.

Many in Germany had called for his return to the national team given his current form, with Germany coach Juergen Klopp hinting recently that he was unlikely to do so given the players' age, before deciding to include the burly forward in the next two international matches.

Klopp also called up 17-year-old Borussia Moenchengladbach midfielder Wael Mohya for the matches against Serbia in Belgrade on November 13 and the Netherlands in Berlin three days later.

"We have a diverse mix of very young players and those with plenty of experience in the squad," Klopp said.

"After having a 44-man roster in September, making these selections was difficult because ... there were more players who deserved to be included. But that’s how it should be.

"The more quality you have, the more challenging — in a positive sense — the decisions you have to make become."

Klopp surprisingly named 44 players in two separate squads for the previous four Nations League matches.

The Germans are in third place on five points from four games in Nations League Group A2 behind the Netherlands and Greece on eight. Serbia are in last place without a point.