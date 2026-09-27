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In-form Isak leaves Sweden camp due to minor injury
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In-form Isak leaves Sweden camp due to minor injury

In-form Isak leaves Sweden camp due to minor injury

Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - September 20, 2026 Liverpool's Alexander Isak celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

27 Sep 2026 06:29PM
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Sept 27 : Sweden striker Alexander Isak will miss the country's three remaining Nations League group-stage fixtures due to a minor injury and will return to club side Liverpool, the Swedish Football Association said on Sunday.

The 27-year-old scored in Sweden's 2-1 win over Romania on Friday. They host Poland on Monday before facing Bosnia & Herzegovina and Romania, while Liverpool are next in action against Manchester City at Anfield on October 11.

Isak, who joined Liverpool from Newcastle United last year for a fee of 125 million pounds ($165.61 million), is the Premier League's second-highest scorer this season with four goals in five matches, one behind City striker Erling Haaland.

Neither Sweden nor Liverpool provided details of the injury.

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Sweden centre back Hjalmar Ekdal, who plays for English Championship side Burnley, has also left the training camp with a minor injury.

"No replacements have been called up at this time," Sweden said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7548 pounds)

Source: Reuters
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