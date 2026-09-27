In-form Isak leaves Sweden camp due to minor injury

Sept 27 : Sweden striker Alexander Isak will miss the country's three remaining Nations League group-stage fixtures due to a minor injury and will return to club side Liverpool, the Swedish Football Association said on Sunday.

The 27-year-old scored in Sweden's 2-1 win over Romania on Friday. They host Poland on Monday before facing Bosnia & Herzegovina and Romania, while Liverpool are next in action against Manchester City at Anfield on October 11.

Isak, who joined Liverpool from Newcastle United last year for a fee of 125 million pounds ($165.61 million), is the Premier League's second-highest scorer this season with four goals in five matches, one behind City striker Erling Haaland.

Neither Sweden nor Liverpool provided details of the injury.

Sweden centre back Hjalmar Ekdal, who plays for English Championship side Burnley, has also left the training camp with a minor injury.

"No replacements have been called up at this time," Sweden said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7548 pounds)