Nov 20 : India were 16 without loss on Friday in reply to New Zealand's first-innings 368 at tea on the second day of the first test at Wellington's Basin Reserve.

• After dismissing the Black Caps, India took five overs to get off the mark and had a couple of scares before reaching the break with their opening partnership intact.

• Yashasvi Jaiswal was 11 not out with KL Rahul unbeaten on 5.

• Henry Nicholls finished unbeaten on 175 for New Zealand after he ran out of batting partners, having shared a stand for the sixth wicket of 216 with Glenn Phillips (118) that rescued the innings.

• Jasprit Bumrah (4-92) and Akash Deep (3-53) were the pick of the Indian bowlers.

• Phillips, who resumed on 94, took a nasty blow to the helmet from Deep's throw at the stumps before securing his second test century with three runs through the covers about 20 minutes into the day's play.

• The all-rounder scored 118 before seamer Deep took him out in more conventional fashion with a peach of a delivery that moved away from the bat and hit the top of the off stump.

• New Zealand added 82 runs for the last four wickets with all-rounder Nathan Smith chipping in with 14 runs and paceman Kyle Jamieson scoring 11 to extend the tail.

• Bumrah trapped Matt Henry lbw for one run to add to the three wickets he took on day one, when India knocked over New Zealand's top order to leave the hosts on the ropes at 70-5.

• New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.

• India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna.

• The second and final test in Christchurch starts on November 27.