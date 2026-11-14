India add Brar to test squad for New Zealand series, release Kuldeep

Nov 14 : Fast bowler Gurnoor Brar has been added to India's squad for the two-test series against New Zealand, while spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been released to play domestic cricket in India, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Saturday.

• Brar, 26, will join the test squad in New Zealand and will not be available for Sunday's fifth and final one-day international in Tauranga.

• India will not name a replacement for Brar, with the visitors leading the five-match ODI series 2-1.

• Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has linked up with the squad in Wellington after receiving fitness clearance.

• The two-match test series begins on November 19.

• Test squadShubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar

• ODI squad for the fifth ODIShreyas Iyer (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav