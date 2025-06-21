Logo
India all out for 471 after being seemingly on course for insurmountable total
Cricket - International Test Match Series - First Test - England v India - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - June 21, 2025 India's Shubman Gill raises his bat as he walks after losing his wicket, caught by England's Josh Tongue off the bowling of Shoaib Bashir Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Cricket - International Test Match Series - First Test - England v India - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - June 21, 2025 England's Ben Stokes celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Karun Nair, caught by Ollie Pope Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Cricket - International Test Match Series - First Test - England v India - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - June 21, 2025 India's Rishabh Pant walks after losing his wicket by LBW, off the bowling of England's Josh Tongue Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Cricket - International Test Match Series - First Test - England v India - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - June 21, 2025 India's Rishabh Pant celebrates after reaching his century Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Cricket - International Test Match Series - First Test - England v India - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - June 21, 2025 England's Ollie Pope in action fielding Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
21 Jun 2025 09:16PM
LEEDS, England :Fast bowler Josh Tongue helped England to breeze through the India lower order to skittle out the tourists for 471 in their first innings on day two of the first test at Headingley, after they had been seemingly cruising on 430-3 earlier on Saturday.

From a strong overnight position of 359-3, Rishabh Pant helped India to add runs in the morning session in thrilling style, before quick wickets - with India losing four for 24 runs before lunch - dragged England back into the match.

Wickets continued to tumble in the afternoon session as India failed to capitalised on their strong start. Having been seemingly in a hopeless situation, England now come to the crease with renewed hope.

Source: Reuters
