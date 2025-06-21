India all out for 471 after being seemingly on course for insurmountable total

LEEDS, England :Fast bowler Josh Tongue helped England to breeze through the India lower order to skittle out the tourists for 471 in their first innings on day two of the first test at Headingley, after they had been seemingly cruising on 430-3 earlier on Saturday.

From a strong overnight position of 359-3, Rishabh Pant helped India to add runs in the morning session in thrilling style, before quick wickets - with India losing four for 24 runs before lunch - dragged England back into the match.

Wickets continued to tumble in the afternoon session as India failed to capitalised on their strong start. Having been seemingly in a hopeless situation, England now come to the crease with renewed hope.