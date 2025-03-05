Logo
India beat Australia by four wickets to reach Champions Trophy final
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Semi Final - India v Australia - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - March 4, 2025
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Semi Final - India v Australia - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - March 4, 2025
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Semi Final - India v Australia - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - March 4, 2025
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Semi Final - India v Australia - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - March 4, 2025
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Semi Final - India v Australia - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - March 4, 2025
05 Mar 2025 12:46AM (Updated: 05 Mar 2025 12:52AM)
DUBAI : India reached the final of the Champions Trophy beating Australia by four wickets in the first semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday.

Australia rode half-centuries by skipper Steve Smith and Alex Carey to post a competitive 264 all out at a venue which has typically produced low-scoring contests in the tournament.

Virat Kohli (84) anchored India’s chase but could not complete it. KL Rahul chipped in with an unbeaten 42 down the order as India won with 11 balls to spare.

They will meet the winner of Wednesday’s second semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand in the final in Dubai on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
