India beat New Zealand by 372 runs to win test series 1-0
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - India v New Zealand - Rose Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 22, 2021 India's Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Ross Taylor Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

06 Dec 2021 12:59PM (Updated: 06 Dec 2021 01:14PM)
MUMBAI :India's spinners wasted little time in removing New Zealand's remaining batters on Monday to thrash the tourists by a record 372 runs in the second test at the Wankhede Stadium and secure the series 1-0.

It was the biggest margin of victory by runs for India in a home match, eclipsing their 337-run win against South Africa in a Delhi test in 2015.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Jayant Yadav did most of the damage on the fourth morning, picking up 4-49 to cut through New Zealand's middle and lower order.

Ravichandran Ashwin took the final wicket to finish with 4-34 as New Zealand were all out for 167 in their second innings, chasing 540 for victory.

It took India just 43 minutes in the first session to wrap up the win after New Zealand had resumed on 140-5.

The first test in Kanpur ended in a draw.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

