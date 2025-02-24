India beat Pakistan by six wickets in Champions Trophy

DUBAI : India beat Pakistan by six wickets in a Group A match of the Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Electing to bat, Pakistan made 241 before being all out with two deliveries left in their stop-start innings.

Saud Shakeel (62) and Mohammad Rizwan (46) scored the bulk of the runs for Pakistan while spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed 3-40.

Virat Kohli anchored a tricky chase with an unbeaten 100 while Shreyas Iyer made 56 as India registered their second successive victory of the tournament with 7.3 overs to spare.