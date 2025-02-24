Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

India beat Pakistan by six wickets in Champions Trophy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

India beat Pakistan by six wickets in Champions Trophy

India beat Pakistan by six wickets in Champions Trophy

Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group A - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - February 23, 2025 India's Virat Kohli in action REUTERS/Satish Kumar

24 Feb 2025 12:23AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBAI : India beat Pakistan by six wickets in a Group A match of the Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Electing to bat, Pakistan made 241 before being all out with two deliveries left in their stop-start innings.

Saud Shakeel (62) and Mohammad Rizwan (46) scored the bulk of the runs for Pakistan while spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed 3-40.

Virat Kohli anchored a tricky chase with an unbeaten 100 while Shreyas Iyer made 56 as India registered their second successive victory of the tournament with 7.3 overs to spare.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement