Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

India thump Scotland to keep alive faint semi-final hopes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

India thump Scotland to keep alive faint semi-final hopes

India thump Scotland to keep alive faint semi-final hopes
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Scotland - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 5, 2021 India's Virat Kohli shakes hands with Scotland's Richie Berrington at the end of play REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
India thump Scotland to keep alive faint semi-final hopes
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Scotland - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 5, 2021 India's Rohit Sharma in action REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
India thump Scotland to keep alive faint semi-final hopes
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Scotland - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 5, 2021 Scotland's Kyle Coetzer reacts after being bowled out by India's Jasprit Bumrah REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
India thump Scotland to keep alive faint semi-final hopes
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Scotland - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 5, 2021 India celebrate after Scotland's George Munsey hits the ball and is caught out by India's Hardik Pandya off the bowling of Mohammed Shami REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
India thump Scotland to keep alive faint semi-final hopes
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Scotland - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 5, 2021 India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of Scotland's Kyle Coetzer REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
06 Nov 2021 12:44AM (Updated: 06 Nov 2021 01:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBAI: India kept alive their slim chances of making the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup with a thumping eight-wicket victory against Scotland in a Super 12 Group II match on Friday (Nov 5).

Virat Kohli elected to field after winning his first toss of the tournament and the 2007 champions bundled out Scotland for 85 in 17.4 overs at the Dubai International Stadium.

India chased down the paltry target in just 6.3 overs for their second win in four matches, also boosting their net run-rate.

Unbeaten Pakistan have already qualified from this group with eight points.

New Zealand beat Namibia earlier on Friday to sit in second place on six points with India in third on four.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us