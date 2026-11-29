Nov 29 : India were bowled out for 246 before tea on day three of the second test in Christchurch on Sunday in reply to New Zealand's first innings 356.

• New Zealand led by 110 runs heading into their second innings at Hagley Oval after losing the toss and being sent in to bat

• India number seven Dhruv Jurel top-scored for India with 88, having surpassed 50 for the fourth time in his last five test innings and given the tourists hope of avoiding defeat in the match and two-test series.

• Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson led New Zealand's bowling with 4-69, capturing the last two wickets after India resumed on 206 for eight after lunch.

• Jamieson struck with the third delivery of the second new ball after lunch, bowling Gurnoor Brar for 10 when the tailender failed to offer a shot. That ended a 64-run partnership with Jurel for the ninth wicket

• Jamieson wrapped up the innings by having Jurel caught behind with a delivery that moved away and took an outside edge.

• Matt Henry (2-58) earlier struck in the second over of the morning session, having tailender Anshul Kamboj caught in the slips for a duck.

• Jurel steadied India in a 46-run partnership with Akash Deep (29) before paceman Nathan Smith had Deep caught behind.

• India need victory to remain in contention for the World Test Championship final, while New Zealand can ill-afford defeat as they look to stay in touch with leading South Africa and Australia.

• The first test in Wellington was drawn.