Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

India bundle out New Zealand for 62 in first innings
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

India bundle out New Zealand for 62 in first innings

04 Dec 2021 06:24PM (Updated: 04 Dec 2021 06:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUMBAI : New Zealand were all out for 62 in their first innings in reply to India's 325, with the tourists trailing by 263 runs on the second day of the final test at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up four wickets for eight runs while his fast bowling colleague Mohammed Siraj chipped in with 3-19.

Mayank Agarwal was the top-scorer for the hosts with a knock of 150 while Ajaz Patel picked up all wickets for New Zealand to post figures of 10-119.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Rohith Nair)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us