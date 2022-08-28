Logo
India coach Dravid recovers from COVID to take charge in UAE
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - One Day International Series - India Practice Session - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 16, 2022 India coach Rahul Dravid during practice Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

28 Aug 2022 02:29PM (Updated: 28 Aug 2022 02:29PM)
MUMBAI : India head coach Rahul Dravid has taken charge of the team in the United Arab Emirates for the Asia Cup campaign after recovering from COVID-19, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Sunday.

India batting great Dravid tested positive on Tuesday before the team's departure to the UAE for the six-team Twenty20 tournament.

The BCCI had named VVS Laxman, who heads the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, as assistant coach in Dravid's absence.

Dravid "has tested negative for COVID-19 and has joined the team in Dubai" while Laxman has returned to Bengaluru, the BCCI said in a statement.

India will open their Asia Cup title defence on Sunday with their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Source: Reuters

