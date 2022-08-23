Logo
India coach Dravid tests positive for COVID, to join Asia Cup squad later
India coach Dravid tests positive for COVID, to join Asia Cup squad later

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - One Day International Series - India Practice Session - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 16, 2022 India coach Rahul Dravid during practice Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

23 Aug 2022 03:01PM (Updated: 23 Aug 2022 03:01PM)
NEW DELHI : India head coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 and will join the Asia Cup squad later in the United Arab Emirates, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday.

Dravid returned a positive result in a routine test carried out before the team's departure for the UAE, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

"Mr Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI medical team and has mild symptoms.

"He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report."

India will begin their title defence with a mouth-watering Aug. 28 clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in the six-team Twenty20 tournament.

Source: Reuters

