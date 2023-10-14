Logo
India in control after bundling out Pakistan for 191
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Pakistan - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - October 14, 2023 India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with Suryakumar Yadav and teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Saud Shakeel REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Pakistan - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - October 14, 2023 India's Jasprit Bumrah in action REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Pakistan - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - October 14, 2023 India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Shadab Khan REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Pakistan - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - October 14, 2023 General view as Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan walks after losing his wicket, bowled out by India's Jasprit Bumrah REUTERS/Amit Dave
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Pakistan - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - October 14, 2023 A police officer takes guard as India fans are pictured in the stands before the match REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
14 Oct 2023 04:34PM (Updated: 14 Oct 2023 08:04PM)
AHMEDABAD, India :Hosts India bundled out Pakistan for 191 in 42.5 overs in a World Cup blockbuster between the Asian arch-rivals at a heaving Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

Put in to bat, Pakistan were on 155-2 in the 30th over and appeared to be cruising towards a 300-plus total with skipper Babar Azam (50) and in-form batter Mohammad Rizwan (49) at the crease.

But India's Mohammed Siraj then dismissed Babar, triggering a spectacular collapse, with Pakistan unable to hold out for the rest of their quota of 50 overs.

That leaves their bowlers with the unenviable task of defending a very modest total against India's formidable batting lineup.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 2-19 in a clinical display of his distinctive style of seam bowling.

India have welcomed back opener Shubman Gill, who will be playing his first World Cup match after recovering from dengue fever.

Source: Reuters

