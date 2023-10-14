India in control after bundling out Pakistan for 191

AHMEDABAD, India :Hosts India bundled out Pakistan for 191 in 42.5 overs in a World Cup blockbuster between the Asian arch-rivals at a heaving Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

Put in to bat, Pakistan were on 155-2 in the 30th over and appeared to be cruising towards a 300-plus total with skipper Babar Azam (50) and in-form batter Mohammad Rizwan (49) at the crease.

But India's Mohammed Siraj then dismissed Babar, triggering a spectacular collapse, with Pakistan unable to hold out for the rest of their quota of 50 overs.

That leaves their bowlers with the unenviable task of defending a very modest total against India's formidable batting lineup.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 2-19 in a clinical display of his distinctive style of seam bowling.

India have welcomed back opener Shubman Gill, who will be playing his first World Cup match after recovering from dengue fever.