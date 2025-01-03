India drop Rohit, crumble to 185 all out in fifth Australia test

SYDNEY : India dropped skipper Rohit Sharma but their batting woes continued as they were dismissed for 185 on the opening day of the fifth and final test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Paceman Scott Boland led the way with four for 31 as Australia's bowlers revelled in seam-friendly conditions to restrict India's scoring and knock over wickets with a regularity that delighted a sellout crowd of 48,000.

Only the suspicion of what Jasprit Bumrah, the outstanding bowler of the series and Rohit's replacement as captain, might do on the surface constrained the joy of home fans packed into the famous old ground.

They got a hint from the last ball of the three overs India managed to bowl at Australia before the close of play when Bumrah dismissed Usman Khawaja for two.

Teenager Sam Konstas, unbeaten on seven, made it safely to stumps with Australia nine for one.

Australia lead the series 2-1 and will reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and a place in the World Test Championship final against South Africa with a victory in the finale.

Boland precipitated the end of India's laboured innings early in the final session when he had Rishabh Pant caught at mid-on for 40 off a miscued pull shot and dismissed Melbourne centurion Nitish Kumar Reddy off consecutive balls.

Washington Sundar was beaten by Boland's hat-trick ball without making contact with it but Ravindra Jadeja was soon trapped plumb in front by Mitchell Starc (3-49) for 26 to leave India reeling on 134-7.

Sundar was unfortunate to depart for 14 when a TV review detected a brush of his glove on a Cummins delivery and Bumrah wagged the tail with 22 runs from 17 balls before the Australia skipper had him caught at mid-wicket to end the innings.

India could still retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a victory but looked on the back foot from the moment Bumrah won the toss and sent his team into bat.

Cummins said he would have done the same but the paceman was still licking his lips at the greenish tinge on the wicket and the leaden skies above Sydney's Eastern Suburbs.

The tourists had 11 runs on the board when Rahul departed for four and only six more when Jaiswal, on 10, was caught in the slips by debutant Beau Webster from a Boland delivery that nipped back to the off side.

Boland thought he had Kohli out for a golden duck off the next delivery but the roars of the sellout crowd turned to jeers when the third umpire ruled the ball had kissed the grass as slip fielder Steve Smith flicked it up for Marnus Labuschagne to catch.

Cummins tossed the ball to Nathan Lyon for the last over before lunch and the spinner removed a charging Shubman Gill, Rohit's batting replacement, for 20 with a thick edge into the busy slip cordon.

Virat Kohli, perhaps as out-of-sorts in his batting as Rohit, had scored 17 runs from 69 balls when he became Boland's second victim with a stab at a delivery outside off which Webster collected with a fine diving catch in the slips.

Bumrah had earlier attempted to douse rumours of rifts in the India camp when he said Rohit's absence from the team was the 37-year-old's own choice.

"Our captain has shown leadership by opting to rest in this game," he said at the toss.