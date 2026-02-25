India eye team changes for crucial Zimbabwe clash

Feb 25 : India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson will be under consideration for Thursday's Twenty20 World Cup game against Zimbabwe as the team look to reshuffle their side, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said ahead of the must-win match.

Kotak admitted India had played their "worst game in two years" in the 76-run loss to South Africa on Sunday but stressed the need to focus on combinations who could yield the best results rather than dwelling on pressure.

"There can be changes, yes. And obviously, it goes without saying that we discussed, because there are two lefty openers, number three is left-handed and opposition's bowling off-spin," Kotak told reporters on Wednesday.

"Because in the three games, we lost a wicket in the first over, obviously any team would think. So we are thinking and we will see how it goes because we never decide the team too early.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Definitely there will be thought about playing him (Samson), there is no doubt. But nets don't give any indication."

Despite the setback, Kotak said India, who need to win their remaining two matches in the Super Eight to stay in the hunt for a semi-final place, would stick to their aggressive approach.

"We have to be very positive and play the same brand of cricket which has given us the success and clearly that is the way we will play, there will not be any difference," he said.

Samson could provide a spark to India's opening partnership, with Abhishek Sharma struggling for form after recording three ducks from four appearances.

However, Kotak backed the under-fire opener, attributing his poor run to health issues.

"His health was a bit bad. And then after that, he didn't have that much momentum. But last game, he looked good," Kotak said.

"So our job is to keep him in a good frame of mind and once he starts hitting the ball again, you will see the same Abhishek again, there is no doubt."

India will be boosted by the return of finisher Rinku Singh, who flew home due to a family emergency.

"Rinku, his father wasn't well so he went back and I think he is coming back today evening. So, hopefully he will be back today evening," Kotak said.