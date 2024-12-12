India head to Gabba test troubled by Rohit form

MELBOURNE : A chastened India head to Brisbane beset by worries over the form of captain Rohit Sharma and the fitness of strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah, while resurgent Australia look to keep the momentum in the third test starting on Saturday.

After missing India's big win in the first test in Perth to be with his newborn son, opener Rohit dropped down the order at the Adelaide Oval where he managed just nine runs as the tourists crashed to a 10-wicket defeat inside three days.

The resumption of Rohit's run of low scores provided more ammunition for his critics, who contend that the 37-year-old is now dead weight in the team.

His former teammates are also alarmed, saying his form is affecting his captaincy following criticism of India's tactics in Adelaide.

Where Rohit fits into the Indian batting order - or whether he fits in at all - will continue to stoke debate in the subcontinent if the skipper fails again at the Gabba.

Though Rohit was hardly alone in struggling against the pink ball in Adelaide, his failures shone a kinder light on Bumrah's captaincy in the series opener.

Bumrah took four wickets in Adelaide but a chill went through the India camp when he went down to the turf grabbing at his inner thigh when bowling his 20th over.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel said Bumrah had suffered cramp and was otherwise completely fine but the paceman did not bowl at training until a half-hour nets session on Thursday.

Ricky Ponting said India would need something special if Bumrah missed the test.

"Bumrah's that big for India, I don't think they can win without him," the former Australia captain told local broadcaster Seven Network.

India made a raft of changes for Adelaide and may make another one following Harshit Rana's expensive, wicketless second test.

Five-test paceman Akash Deep may be in line for a recall, while selectors could also opt for Ravindra Jadeja in place of spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who took one wicket in Adelaide.

BITTER MEMORIES

Australia have their own selection headache in whether to retain pacer Scott Boland after his successful return with the pink ball or bring back Josh Hazlewood after his recovery from a side injury.

Though barely needed, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh bowled four overs in Adelaide and said on Thursday he was ready to pull as big a shift as needed by captain Pat Cummins at the Gabba after overcoming a back injury.

"Right now it's feeling as good as it has felt," Marsh told reporters of his back.

Coming off a 295-run hammering in Perth, Australia rallied superbly in Adelaide but most of the players will have bitter memories of the last time they hosted India at the Gabba.

A rampaging Rishabh Pant smashed 89 to drive India to a nail-biting, three-wicket victory which sealed the series 2-1 and ended Australia's 33-year unbeaten run at their traditional fortress.

Though the five-test series will still be alive after Brisbane, the stakes are high in the context of the World Test Championship.

Another defeat for India would mean their hopes of reaching the WTC final is out of their hands while putting world champions Australia within one win of next year's decider at Lord's.