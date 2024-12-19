India hope misfiring top order will come good after Gabba jailbreak

A jailbreak at the Gabba has brought a palpable sense of relief in the India camp, while giving rise to hope their misfiring top order will finally come good in more batting-friendly conditions in the final two tests against Australia.

India snatched a draw in the rain-blighted third test in Brisbane despite yet another top order debacle that left them reeling at 74-5 in reply to Australia's 445.

Number seven batter Ravindra Jadeja inspired a spirited rearguard action and India's final pair of Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah combined in a 47-run partnership to stave off follow-on.

While India managed to keep the five-test series level at 1-1 heading into the Boxing day test in Melbourne, the fragility of their top order remains a major concern for the tourists.

In five completed innings so far in the series, only once have India managed an opening stand of more than 12 runs.

The lone exception came in the second innings of the series opener in Perth where Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul forged a 201-run partnership to set up their comprehensive victory.

The poor starts meant on three out of those five occasions, India posted sub-200 scores, including twice in the day-night second test in Adelaide, which Australia won by 10 wickets.

There is a growing feeling in the camp, though, that the worst is behind them and that batting will be easier in the last two tests in Melbourne and Sydney.

"Whatever happened today, it gave us confidence ahead of Melbourne," India captain Rohit Sharma told reporters on Wednesday.

"We're aware we have to start from scratch, conditions are different there and the ball may not move around so much there like it did here."

Rohit's own struggle with form is symptomatic of the greater malaise afflicting the Indian top order.

The 37-year-old, who missed the opening test to be with his newborn son in Mumbai, has just one fifty in his last 13 test innings.

The opener has moved down to the middle order in his bid to regain form but managed a highest score of 10 in three innings.

"I have not batted well, there is no harm in accepting that," Rohit said, denying he was feeling under pressure.

"As long as my mind, my body and my feet are moving well, I'm pretty happy with how things are panning out for me."

India need to win both matches to make the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the third time in a row without having to rely on other results.

Champions Australia need two wins and a draw in their next four tests, which include two in Sri Lanka, to be sure of qualification.