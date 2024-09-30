India launch batting blitz after Bangladesh fold for 233

KANPUR, India :India bowled out Bangladesh for 233 before racing to 138-2 in 16 overs on day four of the rain-hit second test between the neighbours on Monday.

It was T20-style batting from India, who reached 50 in three overs and 100 in 10.1 overs - both fastest by a team - trying to force a result after more than two days' play was lost to bad weather.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal led their charge with 72 off 51 balls though he fell before tea.

Shubman Gill was batting on 37 at the break with Rishabh Pant on four at the other end.

Earlier, Mominul Haque was left stranded on 107 not out as the bottom half of the Bangladesh caved in easily.

Once the tourists resumed on 107-3, after rain and a wet outfield did not allow play in the prior two days of the contest, India made quick dents.

Mushfiqur Rahim (11) shoulder-armed to an incoming ball from Jasprit Bumrah (3-50) only to hear the sound of the ball crashing onto his stumps.

India's superb catching led to the next two dismissals.

Litton Das (13) hit Bumrah for three fours in an over but Rohit leapt at mid-off and grabbed a stunning one-handed catch to remove the batter.

Mohammed Siraj showed similar athleticism to remove Shakib Al Hasan (nine), running backwards from mid-off and taking a tumbling single-handed catch.

Mominul survived some torrid moments too before bringing up his 13th test hundred with a swept four against Ashwin.

He was adjudged caught at square leg but the decision was overturned after he challenged it and replays confirmed the ball had bounced off his thigh guard.

Mominul was on 95 when he edged Siraj and Virat Kohli, at first slip, flew to his left but could not latch on to it.

India are 1-0 up in the two-test series following their comprehensive victory in the opening test in Chennai.