India to maintain fearless approach after win over Zimbabwe, says Varma

Feb 27 : India will stick to the fearless brand of cricket they displayed in their 72-run win over Zimbabwe in Chennai on Thursday as the defending Twenty20 World Cup champions chase a spot in the semi-finals, batter Tilak Varma said.

Needing to win by a big margin to boost their net run rate after losing the previous encounter to South Africa by 76 runs, India restricted Zimbabwe to 184-6 in pursuit of a daunting 256-4 — the highest total of this year’s tournament.

Abhishek Sharma (55) and Hardik Pandya (50 not out) smoked blistering half‑centuries, while Varma posted an unbeaten 44 off 16 balls after being pushed down the order from his usual number-three slot.

"We want to play the fearless cricket, the brand of cricket we played today and have played since last year," Varma, 23, told reporters.

"The same intent we want to keep in the next game as well. And going on to the tournament, also we (want to) do the same intensity."

India’s strong start to the Super Eight match prompted them to promote Pandya to maximise the momentum, leaving Varma — who had scored only 107 runs in five games before Thursday — to take on the finishing role.

"I always say that whatever team needs, I am up for it," Varma said.

"And according to the situation, I can adjust. But as I said before I was just waiting for one innings.

"I am pretty confident now that going forward I can win the games for the team."

India next play West Indies on Sunday in Kolkata and need a win to leapfrog the Caribbean side to secure a place in the semis.