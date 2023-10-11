Logo
India drop Ashwin, bring all-rounder Thakur for Afghanistan match
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Afghanistan - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - October 11, 2023 India's Virat Kohli celebrates after the wicket of Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz, caught by Shardul Thakur off the bowling of Hardik Pandya REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Afghanistan - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - October 11, 2023 Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz run between the wickets as India's Mohammed Siraj looks on REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Afghanistan - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - October 11, 2023 India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran, caught by KL Rahul REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Afghanistan - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - October 11, 2023 India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with KL Rahul and teammates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Afghanistan - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - October 11, 2023 India fans in the stands ahead of the match REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
11 Oct 2023 04:30PM (Updated: 11 Oct 2023 05:49PM)
NEW DELHI : India dropped off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and brought in seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur for their second match of the 50-overs World Cup against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat on a hot afternoon at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

"We will bat first. It looks like a good batting surface," Shahidi said.

Ashwin was part of India's three-pronged spin attack in Chennai where they beat five-time champions Australia in a low-scoring contest.

India are without opener Shubman Gill, who has been laid low by dengue fever, which kept him out of the match against Australia.

In his absence, Ishan Kishan will retain his place as skipper Rohit Sharma's opening partner for the hosts.

Rohit said they wanted to bat second anyway, considering how dew in the evening could make gripping the ball difficult in the second innings.

"It was a good game (against Australia) for us, hopefully we can repeat that and keep the momentum going forward."

Teams:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

India: Rohit Sharma(captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Source: Reuters

