Nov 23 : India need to take five wickets in the final session to win the first test after dismissing Tom Blundell to leave New Zealand on 206-5 at tea on the final day in Wellington on Monday.

• The Black Caps, who made 368 in their first knock, still trail India's first-innings 720-9 declared by 146 runs and can only hope to bat out the day and salvage a draw

• Blundell will consider himself a little unfortunate to have departed for 15 off the bowling of Anshul Kamboj shortly after lunch

• The delivery appeared to have beaten the bat before going through to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant but Kamboj heard something and India reviewed. The DRS technology revealed the faintest of nicks

• Daryl Mitchell, who was unbeaten on 24, and first-innings centurion Glenn Phillips (19) will continue New Zealand's rearguard action after the break on a breezy day at Basin Reserve

• In the opening session, spinner Washington Sundar made the first breakthrough by removing Devon Conway for 65, the ball popping up off the opener's bat and pad for Pant to collect with an athletic catch

• Rachin Ravindra, the other overnight batter, followed for 37 with a miscued shot off the bowling of Prasidh Krishna that flew to KL Rahul in the slips

• Seamer Krishna (2-22) was the pick of the Indian bowlers on a surface that has offered little since the opening session of the match

• New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

• India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

• The second and final test starts in Christchurch on Friday