India not altering plans to rest Bumrah despite loss to England

India will continue to prioritise Jasprit Bumrah's fitness and stick to their plan of playing the pace spearhead in only three out of the five tests against England despite losing the opener by five wickets on Tuesday, head coach Gautam Gambhir said.

Bumrah, who declined the test captaincy in order to manage his workload after four months out with a back issue, was India's top bowler with 5-83 in the first innings of the Headingley thriller but went wicketless in the second.

The 31-year-old's expected absence in two of the remaining four tests could see India field an inexperienced attack against the hosts' aggressive batters but Gambhir remained focused on the longer-term picture.

"For us to manage Bumrah's workload is more important," he told reporters. "There's a lot of cricket going forward and we know what he brings to the table.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Before he came on this tour it was already decided that he's going to play three tests, but let's see how his body turns up. We haven't decided which other tests he's going to play."

Seamer Prasidh Krishna took five wickets in the match and leaked runs, while bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur bagged two wickets while contributing only five runs with the bat, but Gambhir backed the under-fire duo.

"Prasidh bowled really well," Gambhir said.

"He got us crucial wickets. We picked him because we thought he's got something different. He's got bounce, and in the first innings, he used that really well, even in the second innings. He'll keep getting better with experience.

"Shardul was used a little less, but the reason was that Ravindra Jadeja bowled really well, so we thought he'll give us control. Shardul got us two important wickets. I'm not going to say this guy didn't bowl well or that guy bowled well.

"We've just got to be more consistent ... and these boys will learn."

The second test will begin in Birmingham on July 2.