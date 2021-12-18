Logo
India opener Rahul appointed vice-captain for South Africa tests
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - First Test - England v India - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - August 6, 2021 India's KL Rahul in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

18 Dec 2021 07:54PM (Updated: 18 Dec 2021 07:53PM)
India opener KL Rahul has been named vice-captain for the three-test series against South Africa after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the tour due to injury, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Saturday.

The 29-year-old is returning to the test side after missing the series win against New Zealand at home due to a muscle strain.

"The All-India Senior selection committee has named KL Rahul as vice-captain for the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. KL Rahul replaces Rohit Sharma as vice-captain, who was ruled out of the Test series owing to a hamstring injury," the BCCI said in a statement.

Virat Kohli-led India take on South Africa in the first test at Centurion from Dec. 26.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

