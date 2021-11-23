Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

India opener Rahul ruled out of New Zealand tests with thigh strain
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

India opener Rahul ruled out of New Zealand tests with thigh strain

India opener Rahul ruled out of New Zealand tests with thigh strain

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Namibia - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 8, 2021 India's KL Rahul celebrates reaching his half century REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

23 Nov 2021 07:04PM (Updated: 23 Nov 2021 07:08PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUMBAI : India, already missing a host of top names, suffered a big blow ahead of their opening test against New Zealand at home when batter KL Rahul was ruled out of the two-match series with a thigh injury.

India skipper Virat Kohli has decided to skip the first of the two tests and batter Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were given rest for the entire series.

Opener Rahul suffered a muscle strain on his left thigh, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA (National Cricket Academy) in preparation for the series against South Africa scheduled next month," the BCCI said.

The selectors added batter Suryakumar Yadav, who has played white-ball cricket for India but yet to make his test debut, to the squad as Rahul's replacement.

The first test begins at Kanpur on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Shrivathsa Sridhar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us