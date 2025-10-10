India pile on the runs after Jaiswal hundred

NEW DELHI :Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten 111 to power India to 220 for one and on course for a massive first innings total on day one of the second and final test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

B Sai Sudharsan, batting on 71 at the tea break, also looked primed for a hundred having raised 162 runs with Jaiswal for the unbroken second wicket.

Earlier, Shubman Gill won the toss for the first time since taking over India's test captaincy earlier this year and elected to bat in their bid to secure a 2-0 series sweep.

The Indian openers looked untroubled in the morning session, though there was a brief stir when Anderson Phillip struck KL Rahul, then on 19, on the pad.

West Indies captain Roston Chase reviewed the not-out decision, but the on-field call stood.

The West Indies introduced the spin services of Khary Pierre in the 15th over but he did not give the Indian openers too much trouble.

The left-arm spinner rather had to briefly leave the field for a concussion test after being struck on the forehead while trying to stop a ball.

When he returned to bowl, Rahul welcomed him by stepping out and hitting the ball over long on for the first six of the innings.

Chase introduced Jomel Warrican to have spin bowlers from both ends and the move immediately paid off.

Warrican had Rahul stumped for 38 but Jaiswal brought up his fifty in the first over after lunch when he hit Jayden Seales for three fours.

The opener, who hit 16 fours in his knock, took two off Pierre to bring up his seventh test hundred. Jaiswal removed his gloves and helmet, made a heart sign and blew kisses in celebration.

West Indies did not help their cause by dropping Sudharsan when the batter was on 58.

Sudharsan offered a leading edge towards short mid-wicket where Warrican dived to his right but the ball jumped out of his cupped hands leaving bowler Justin Greaves crouching mid-pitch with his head in his hands.