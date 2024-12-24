Logo
India to play Champions Trophy matches in Dubai
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Group A - India v Pakistan - Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, United States - June 9, 2024 India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

24 Dec 2024 08:47PM (Updated: 24 Dec 2024 08:59PM)
The Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan and Dubai, after hosts Pakistan selected the UAE as a neutral venue for their rivals India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

The eight-team competition kicks off on Feb. 19 in Karachi and wraps up with the final on March 9, featuring a total of 15 matches across Pakistan and Dubai.

Tournament matches will be held in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi. Each venue in the country is set to host three group-stage games, with Lahore also staging the second semi-final.

"Lahore will also host the final on 9 March, unless India qualify, in which case it will be played in Dubai. Both the semi-finals and the final will have reserve days," the ICC said in a statement.

"The three group matches involving India, as well as the first semi-final, will be played in Dubai."

Pakistan face New Zealand in the Group A opener in Karachi on Feb. 19, while India meet Bangladesh in Dubai a day later.

Due to strained political ties, India haven't toured Pakistan since 2008, and the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI), citing government advice, has refused to send its team for the Champions Trophy.

The two sides now meet only in multi-team events, with Pakistan last visiting India for the 50-over World Cup.

The ICC said last week that matches between India and Pakistan in tournaments from 2024 to 2027 organised in either nation would be played at neutral venues.

Source: Reuters

