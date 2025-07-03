India post 587 in first innings of second England test

BIRMINGHAM :India were dismissed for a commanding total of 587 in the first innings on the back of skipper Shubman Gill's record-breaking knock of 269 on day two of the second test at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (87) and Ravindra Jadeja (89) missed out on tons while Gill was involved in two century stands, including a crucial 203-run partnership with Jadeja.

Spinner Shoaib Bashir picked up three wickets (3-167) having bowled 45 of the 151 overs in the innings while pacers Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue picked up two each.