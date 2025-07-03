Logo
Logo

Sport

India post 587 in first innings of second England test
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

India post 587 in first innings of second England test

India post 587 in first innings of second England test
Cricket - Second Test - England v India - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - July 3, 2025 India's Shubman Gill reacts as he walks after losing his wicket for 269 runs Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
India post 587 in first innings of second England test
Cricket - Second Test - England v India - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - July 3, 2025 India's Shubman Gill celebrates after reaching 200 runs Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
India post 587 in first innings of second England test
Cricket - Second Test - England v India - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - July 3, 2025 India's Shubman Gill shakes hands with England's Zak Crawley after losing his wicket for 269 runs Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
India post 587 in first innings of second England test
Cricket - Second Test - England v India - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - July 2, 2025 India's Yashasvi Jaiswal in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
India post 587 in first innings of second England test
Cricket - Second Test - England v India - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - July 3, 2025 India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Zak Crawley Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
03 Jul 2025 11:55PM (Updated: 04 Jul 2025 12:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM :India were dismissed for a commanding total of 587 in the first innings on the back of skipper Shubman Gill's record-breaking knock of 269 on day two of the second test at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (87) and Ravindra Jadeja (89) missed out on tons while Gill was involved in two century stands, including a crucial 203-run partnership with Jadeja.

Spinner Shoaib Bashir picked up three wickets (3-167) having bowled 45 of the 151 overs in the innings while pacers Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue picked up two each.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement