India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win

SRINAGAR: Police have launched an investigation after several hundred students in Indian-administered Kashmir celebrated India's recent defeat to Pakistan in the cricket T20 World Cup, officials said on Wednesday (Oct 27).

Anti-India sentiment is widespread and deep in the Muslim-majority territory where an armed rebellion has raged for decades by Kashmiris wanting independence or to be part of Pakistan.

Around 300 students in two top Srinagar medical colleges gathered in two hostels to watch the match on Sunday, and burst into celebrations when Pakistan crushed India in the high-octane contest in Dubai.

Videos of the students shouting "long live Pakistan" went viral. Footage also showed thousands of people in the city and several other towns cheering on the streets and setting off firecrackers in support of Pakistan, which like India also claims divided Kashmir in full.

On Tuesday, police opened two investigations under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and raided one of the hostels, but no one was detained, a police officer told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"The videos are being closely scrutinised to identify cheerleaders who raised pro-Pakistan and anti-Indian slogans at the end of the match and indulged in anti-national activities," the officer said.

India has used the vaguely worded UAPA legislation against thousands of Kashmiri residents, journalists and dissidents, according to activists.

It allows people to be held for six months - often rolled over - without being charged, and bail is virtually impossible.