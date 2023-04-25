Logo
Sport

India recall Rahane for World Test Championship final
Sport

India recall Rahane for World Test Championship final

India recall Rahane for World Test Championship final

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - First Test - South Africa v India - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Pretoria, South Africa - December 26, 2021 India's Ajinkya Rahane in action REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

25 Apr 2023 01:50PM (Updated: 25 Apr 2023 01:50PM)
NEW DELHI : India recalled middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval in June.

Former vice-captain Rahane played the last of his 82 tests in January 2022 but has been in impressive form in the ongoing Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament.

India also reached the final of the inaugural WTC in June 2021 but lost by eight wickets to New Zealand in a rain-hit contest in Southampton.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Source: Reuters

